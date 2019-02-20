MAURO ANTHONY F., JR.

Age 70, of North Huntingdon, PA went to be with the Lord and Savior Monday, February 18, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on August 25, 1948, in Pittsburgh to the late Anthony and Minnie (Match) Mauro. He attended California University of Pennsylvania ('71) and earned a Bachelors Degree in Political Science and George Washington University ('74) receiving a Masters Degree in Forensic Science. For almost 30 years, he faithfully served his country as a Special Agent for the F.B.I. where he worked in various roles in the Washington D.C., Pittsburgh, and the Johnstown offices. After retiring from the bureau, he was the founder and owner of T. Magnum Private Investigators. He was a member of the the Immaculate Conception Church, in Irwin; also a member of the retired F.B.I. Agents Association. After Anthony's retirement he was blessed to have extensively traveled the world with his devoted wife. He was very involved in youth sports in the Norwin area and enjoyed coaching soccer, basketball, baseball and watching his sons play football. Additionally, he served as president for the Norwin Soccer Club and the Norwin High School Football Extra Point Club. He was an avid sports fan and relished any opportunity to root for the University of Alabama football program as well as watching his children and grandchildren participate in any and all athletic events. Anthony was an active volunteer at the Intersection Soup Kitchen/ Food Bank, of McKeesport. He had a wonderful sense of humor which he used regularly to the amusement of many who had the pleasure to know him. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather (Pops) and a trusted friend to many. Surviving are his wife of 48 years Cynthia (Turkowski) Mauro; three sons Anthony R. Mauro and his wife, Heather (Blair), of Washington, PA, Gregory Mauro and his wife, Patricia (Benbow), of Irwin, Josh Mauro and his wife, Kimberly (Lackner), of Mt. Lebanon; 11 grandchildren Anthony, Gabrielle, Olivia, Nicolas, Sophia, Victoria, Dominic, Nina, Marco, Vienna and Cecelia; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Martin and Christina Casper, Henry and Noreen Turkowski, Richard and Karen Wolfe, Timothy (late Cynthia) Turkowski, Francis and Diane Turkowski, Joseph and June (girlfriend) Turkowski, John and Valerie Turkowski, Michael and Alyssa (fiancé) Turkowski, William and Anne Turkowski and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 805 Pennsylvania Avenue, Irwin, PA. Parting prayers will be held 9 a.m. Friday in the funeral home followed by a 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial celebrated in the Immaculate Conception Church. The family suggest, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to Intersection Soup Kitchen/ Food Bank, 115 2nd Street, McKeesport, PA 15132, Excela Health Hospice, 501 West Otterman St., Greensburg, PA 15061, Immaculate Conception Church, 308 2nd Street, Irwin, PA 15642 or Autism Speaks, 8035 McKnight Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15237.