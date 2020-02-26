Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries

Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
(412) 364-0510
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Sebastian Church
ANTHONY FRANCIS PIETROPAOLO

ANTHONY FRANCIS PIETROPAOLO
PIETROPAOLO ANTHONY FRANCIS

Age 46, of Plum Boro, formerly of McCandless Twp., suddenly on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Beloved father of Mia and Cooper Pietropaolo; Loving son of Giosofatto and Roberta Pietropaolo; Treasured brother of Angela Dean (Brian); Husband of Jill (Kiser); Proud uncle of Julia Poppa and Cameron Kiser; Also survived by loving aunts, uncles, relatives and friends. Friends will be received on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy., Ross Twp. A Mass of Christian Burial will be in St. Sebastian Church on Friday 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Sebastian St. Vincent DePaul Society, 311 Siebert Rd., Pgh, PA 15237.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 26, 2020
