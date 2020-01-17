Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Services

Readshaw Funeral Home, Inc.
1503 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
(412) 882-3850
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Readshaw Funeral Home, Inc.
1503 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Readshaw Funeral Home, Inc.
1503 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
1:00 PM
Evangelical Lutheran Church of The Redeemer
1628 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Resources
ANTHONY H. BIELTZ Obituary
BIELTZ ANTHONY H.

Age 99, on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 of Baldwin Borough. Beloved husband of 72 years to Joyce (Taylor) Bieltz. Cherished father of Michael (Susan) Bieltz, Loraine (Brian) Reed and Andrew (Desiree) Bieltz. Loving grandfather of Rachael, Maureen, Craig, Alicia, Vanessa, Alexis and Shaun. Great-grandfather of Jonah, Mira, Cecilia and Linus. Anthony served in the Army Air Force during WWII, based in England as an Airplane Engine Repairman.  Anthony was a scratch golfer, a loving husband and a wonderful father. The Family would like to thank Oakleaf Personal Care Home for the loving care they provided to Tony. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army or Goodwill. Family and friends received Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the READSHAW FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1503 Brownsville Road, Carrick. A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Evangelical Lutheran Church of The Redeemer, located at 1628 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh PA 15210.   (Everyone Please Meet At The Church). Send condolences to:


www.readshawfuneralhome.com 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 17, 2020
