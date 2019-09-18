Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
DR. ANTHONY HEMINGWAY BLEDSOE

BLEDSOE DR. ANTHONY HEMINGWAY

Age 62, of Forest Hills, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, September 14, 2019. He was preceded in death by his loving parents, Carter Bledsoe and Phyllis Kunze Bledsoe, and brother, Theodore Bledsoe. He is survived by his wife, Meg Popson Bledsoe, and brother, Paul Walker Bledsoe, of Arlington, VA. Tony was as an instructor and lecturer in the Department of Biological Sciences at the University of Pittsburgh for 31 years, retiring in 2018. In 2006, he won the Tina and David Bellet Teaching Excellence Award as Outstanding Undergraduate Teacher in Arts and Sciences at the University, voted by students themselves.  Tony received a PhD in Biology from Yale University, and MA from the University of California Santa Cruz. A noted and avid ornithological expert, he was a member of the Board of Trustees of the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania, and published widely in distinguished academic journals on a variety of topics, in particular DNA hybridization in avian species. Tony's infectious enthusiasm for knowledge, his easy humor, and generous-spirited, optimistic enjoyment of life will be sorely missed by all who knew him. A memorial visitation will be held at McCABE BROS., INC., 6214 Walnut Street, Shadyside on Friday, September 20, from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Tony's name to Pymatuning Lab of Ecology discretionary fund at the University of Pittsburgh, www.giveto.pitt.edu, or to The Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania, www.aswp.org. Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019
