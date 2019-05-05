HILDEBRAND ANTHONY

Age 35, of Taos, NM, was pronounced deceased Thursday, April 25, 2019. Anthony was born December 2, 1983 in Lubbock, TX. He partnered with Diane Turnshek in 2006, and they lived together in the Pittsburgh area until 2018, when he started working on the rental crew at Earthship outside of Taos, NM, building and maintaining sustainable housing for off-grid living. He earned a Master's Degree from the Entertainment Technology Center at CMU in 2013. He was Production Manager at Schell Games, creating transformational games, and was Assistant Lead at Kid's Kingdom at the Pittsburgh Zoo. Anthony also worked at Pitt, the Alumni Office of CMU and Mr. Nice Guy's Games. He was active in Magic the Gathering and SF/F communities. Funeral arrangements are private, but you are invited to visit the website https://www.beartribute.com for photos, memories, and information regarding memorial donations towards CMU's Earthship Biotecture academy scholarship created in his honor. Arrangements entrusted to: www.riverafamilyfuneralhome.com