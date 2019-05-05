Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rivera Family Mortuaries
818 Paseo del Pueblo Sur 5491 NDCBU
Taos, NM 87571
575-758-3841
Resources
More Obituaries for ANTHONY HILDEBRAND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANTHONY HILDEBRAND

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ANTHONY HILDEBRAND Obituary
HILDEBRAND ANTHONY

Age 35, of Taos, NM, was pronounced deceased Thursday, April 25, 2019. Anthony was born December 2, 1983 in Lubbock, TX. He partnered with Diane Turnshek in 2006, and they lived together in the Pittsburgh area until 2018, when he started working on the rental crew at Earthship outside of Taos, NM, building and maintaining sustainable housing for off-grid living. He earned a Master's Degree from the Entertainment Technology Center at CMU in 2013. He was Production Manager at Schell Games, creating transformational games, and was Assistant Lead at Kid's Kingdom at the Pittsburgh Zoo. Anthony also worked at Pitt, the Alumni Office of CMU and Mr. Nice Guy's Games. He was active in Magic the Gathering and SF/F communities. Funeral arrangements are private, but you are invited to visit the website https://www.beartribute.com for photos, memories, and information regarding memorial donations towards CMU's Earthship Biotecture academy scholarship created in his honor. Arrangements entrusted to: www.riverafamilyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now