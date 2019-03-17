|
Age 84, of Churchill Valley, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Devoted husband of 62 years to Dorene; loving father of Anthony, Jr., and Alexandra; grandfather of Matthew and Audrey; brother of Connie Hughes, Charles (Carmella) DeLuca, and the late Richard DeLuca; son of the late Samuel and Antoinette DeLuca. Per Anthony's wishes, services are to remain private. Professional Services Trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, LTD., (Blawnox). www.thomasmsmithfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019