Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas M Smith Funeral Home & Crematory
930 Center Avenue
Blawnox, PA 15238
(412) 828-5700
Resources
More Obituaries for ANTHONY DELUCA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANTHONY I. DELUCA

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ANTHONY I. DELUCA Obituary
DELUCA ANTHONY I.

Age 84, of Churchill Valley, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Devoted husband of 62 years to Dorene; loving father of Anthony, Jr., and Alexandra; grandfather of Matthew and Audrey; brother of Connie Hughes, Charles (Carmella) DeLuca, and the late Richard DeLuca; son of the late Samuel and Antoinette DeLuca. Per Anthony's wishes, services are to remain private. Professional Services Trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, LTD., (Blawnox). www.thomasmsmithfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now