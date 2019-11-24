|
IOLE ANTHONY "TONY"
Passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Tony was born in Pittsburgh, graduated from Westinghouse High School, served in the US Army/Air Force during WWII, and was an alumni of Duquesne University. Prior to his retirement, he was real estate broker and appraiser. He is survived by his family; his wife, Marguerite for 63 years, and his children, Janeice (Joe), Judi (Jim) Jay (Marcia) and Joni (Ron). Tony was proud of his Italian heritage. He remained an active brother in the Alpha Phi Delta. Fraternity and was past president of the I.S.D.A. St. Jude Lodge. Most importantly, Tony cherished his role as Nonno to his grandchildren, Meredith, Marissa (Chad), Jacqueline (Ben), Jessica (Andrew), Cecilia and Isaac. He is also survived by his sister, Dorothy (Jerry) Migliozzi and many nieces and nephews. At Tony's request, a private Memorial will be held followed by interment in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies at a later date. Professional Services trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD. Blawnox.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 24, 2019