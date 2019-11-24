Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas M Smith Funeral Home & Crematory
930 Center Avenue
Blawnox, PA 15238
(412) 828-5700
Resources
More Obituaries for ANTHONY IOLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANTHONY "TONY" IOLE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANTHONY "TONY" IOLE Obituary
IOLE ANTHONY "TONY"

Passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Tony was born in Pittsburgh, graduated from Westinghouse High School, served in the US Army/Air Force during WWII, and was an alumni of Duquesne University. Prior to his retirement, he was real estate broker and appraiser. He is survived by his family; his wife, Marguerite for 63 years, and his children, Janeice (Joe), Judi (Jim) Jay (Marcia) and Joni (Ron). Tony was proud of his Italian heritage. He remained an active brother in the Alpha Phi Delta. Fraternity and was past president of the I.S.D.A. St. Jude Lodge. Most importantly, Tony cherished his role as Nonno to his grandchildren, Meredith, Marissa (Chad), Jacqueline (Ben), Jessica (Andrew), Cecilia and Isaac. He is also survived by his sister, Dorothy (Jerry) Migliozzi and many nieces and nephews. At Tony's request, a private Memorial will be held followed by interment in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies at a later date. Professional Services trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD. Blawnox.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANTHONY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -