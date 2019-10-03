Home

Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home
7441 Washington Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
412-271-0345
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home
7441 Washington Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home
7441 Washington Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
ANTHONY J. BARONE


1939 - 2019
ANTHONY J. BARONE Obituary
BARONE ANTHONY J.

Anthony J. Barone, of Land O Lakes, FL, formerly of Swissvale, passed away early in the morning of September 28, 2019.  In his final moments, he was surrounded by his immediate family who had gathered in Florida to celebrate his 80th birthday. He is survived by his wife, Anna Marie (Koschik); his last sibling, Maria Bonventre; and his children, Kathleen Fontana and her husband Chris, Anna Card and Toni Ann Opalko; six grandchildren, Kathryn, Brady, Sarah, Devin, Alessia and Emma. He will also be missed by his many nieces and nephews as well as his first wife Joan Barone. Friends received Friday, October 4th 2-8 p.m. at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME INC. 7441 Washington Street, Swissvale.   Blessing service will be at the funeral home on Saturday, October 5th at 10 a.m.  He will be entombed at Twin Valley Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 3, 2019
