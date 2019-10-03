|
BARONE ANTHONY J.
Anthony J. Barone, of Land O Lakes, FL, formerly of Swissvale, passed away early in the morning of September 28, 2019. In his final moments, he was surrounded by his immediate family who had gathered in Florida to celebrate his 80th birthday. He is survived by his wife, Anna Marie (Koschik); his last sibling, Maria Bonventre; and his children, Kathleen Fontana and her husband Chris, Anna Card and Toni Ann Opalko; six grandchildren, Kathryn, Brady, Sarah, Devin, Alessia and Emma. He will also be missed by his many nieces and nephews as well as his first wife Joan Barone. Friends received Friday, October 4th 2-8 p.m. at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME INC. 7441 Washington Street, Swissvale. Blessing service will be at the funeral home on Saturday, October 5th at 10 a.m. He will be entombed at Twin Valley Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 3, 2019