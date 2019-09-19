|
|
BARR ANTHONY J. (FLY)
Age 66, of Hazelwood, while surrounded by his family, entered into rest September 16, 2019. Beloved husband of Lisa Barr; son of the late Anthony and Dorothy Barr; and son-in-law of the late Elmer and Margaret Uzonyi; father of Msgt. Anthony, USMC (Cara Jane), Msgt Aaron, USMC (Maria), Alexandra (Frank) Barr, and the late LCpl Aric J. Barr, USMC; brother of Cathleen, Thomas, Richard (Celeste) Barr, and the late LCpl Robert C. Barr, USMC; he will surely be missed by his loving grandchildren, Justin, Kya-Marie, Iris, Ashley, Julius, Arica, Aryn, and Luca; he is also survived by his sister and brother-in-law Denise (Donald) Barca; and his brother-in-law, Gary Uzonyi. Friends received Thursday and Friday, 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the JOHN D. O'CONNOR AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., Patrick Vereb, FD, 5106 Second Avenue, 15207, 412-521-8116. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Stephen Parish Church, Saturday at 10 a.m. Interment will be in the Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the PROJECT.ORG, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 19, 2019