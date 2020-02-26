Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Perman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
923 Saxonburg Blvd
Pittsburgh, PA 15223
412-486-3600
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
2:00 PM
Perman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
923 Saxonburg Blvd
Pittsburgh, PA 15223
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Resources
More Obituaries for ANTHONY FELLO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANTHONY J. FELLO


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANTHONY J. FELLO Obituary
FELLO ANTHONY J.

Of O'Hara Twp., on Monday, February 24, 2020, Tony was the beloved husband of the late Helen Mikolay Fello; father of Susanna Fraley (Ken), Curtis A. Fello (Kittie) and Bruce A. Fello; son of the late Angelo and Theresa Trafficanti Fello; brother of the late Rita Yerkins, Bill and Mike Fello; pap of Samantha and Victoria Fello. Tony was a WWII Army Paratrooper who was awarded the Bronze Star. He played semi-pro football and was a salesman who owned several successful businesses. Celebrate Tony's life with his family on Thursday from 2-8 p.m. at PERMAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 923 Saxonburg Blvd., Shaler Twp. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Church, O'Hara Twp on Friday at 10 a.m. Family respectfully suggests donations be made to , Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg MD 20871 or BrightFocus<" + 'img' + " src='" + adImpUrl + "' style='width:1px; height:1px; display:inline; margin:0px; padding:0px' />"); }()); .org" target="_new" rel="nofollow">.org Leave condolences at www.permanfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANTHONY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Perman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Download Now