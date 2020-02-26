|
FELLO ANTHONY J.
Of O'Hara Twp., on Monday, February 24, 2020, Tony was the beloved husband of the late Helen Mikolay Fello; father of Susanna Fraley (Ken), Curtis A. Fello (Kittie) and Bruce A. Fello; son of the late Angelo and Theresa Trafficanti Fello; brother of the late Rita Yerkins, Bill and Mike Fello; pap of Samantha and Victoria Fello. Tony was a WWII Army Paratrooper who was awarded the Bronze Star. He played semi-pro football and was a salesman who owned several successful businesses. Celebrate Tony's life with his family on Thursday from 2-8 p.m. at PERMAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 923 Saxonburg Blvd., Shaler Twp. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Church, O'Hara Twp on Friday at 10 a.m. Family respectfully suggests donations be made to , Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg MD 20871 or BrightFocus
}());
.org" target="_new" rel="nofollow">.org Leave condolences at www.permanfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 26, 2020