MIDILI ANTHONY J.
Age 90, of Robinson Twp., formerly of Carnegie, passed on Thursday, May 23, 2019. Beloved husband of 62 years to Ann (Brodnik) Midili; father of Joseph Midili, Kathy (the late Mark) Panizzi, and John (Jodi) Midili; grandfather of Tony Panizzi, Angel (CJ) Heidreich, and Matthew, Luke, Haley, Anthony, Johnnie, and Cole Midili; brother of Arthur and Aldo Midili; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends welcome on Monday, May 27, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE., 5405 Steubenville Pike Robinson Twp., PA 15136. Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Trinity Church, Robinson Twp., PA on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow in Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 26, 2019