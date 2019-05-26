Home

ANTHONY J. MORGAVO Sr.

ANTHONY J. MORGAVO Sr. Obituary
MORGAVO SR. ANTHONY J.

Of Pittsburgh, age 63, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019. Anthony was the husband of Janine (Conrad) Morgavo of North Versailles and the beloved father of Anthony J. Morgavo, Jr. and Elaine Morgavo. He was predeceased by his dear son, Michael M. Morgavo and his loving parents, Philip R. Morgavo, Sr. and Margaret (Kukler) Morgavo. Tony is also survived by his sister, Sandra (Morgavo) Jacob of Aberdeen, MD and brother, Philip R. Morgavo, Jr. of El Cajon, CA, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Tony was an avid sports fan and a WWII History and space exploration enthusiast. He will be truly missed by his family and friends. There will not be a visitation. A Memorial Gathering will be held at a later date. Arrangements with PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (412-824-8800).

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 26, 2019
