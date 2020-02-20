|
|
NACCARELLI, SR. ANTHONY J. "T"
Age 91, of Mt. Washington, on Monday, February 17, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Camille Scotti Naccarelli; loving father of Tony Naccarelli, Jr. (Mary) and Colleen Robison (Mark); grandfather of Tony (Brittany), Vinny and Josie Naccarelli, Jared (Olivia) and Natalie Robison; great-grandfather of Genevieve Grace Jenkins and Micah Jared Robison; brother of Kathleen (Jan) Tognarine and the late Marie, Louise and Felix; also survived by loving family and friends. Mr. Naccarelli, a St. Mary of the Mount graduate, owned and operated Naccarelli Construction. He enjoyed bowling and golfing with the Mt. Washington Golf Association. Visitations on Friday from 2-8 p.m. at the BRUSCO-FALVO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 214 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington (412 381-2323). Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Mount Church on Saturday, 11:30 a.m. Please meet in church. www.bruscofalvo.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020