Brusco-Falvo Funeral Home
214 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
412-381-2323
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Mary of the Mount Church
Anthony J. "T" Naccarelli Sr.

Anthony J. "T" Naccarelli Sr. Obituary
NACCARELLI, SR. ANTHONY J. "T"

Age 91, of Mt. Washington, on Monday, February 17, 2020.  Beloved husband of the late Camille Scotti Naccarelli; loving father of Tony Naccarelli, Jr. (Mary) and Colleen Robison (Mark); grandfather of Tony (Brittany), Vinny and Josie Naccarelli, Jared (Olivia) and Natalie Robison; great-grandfather of Genevieve Grace Jenkins and Micah Jared Robison; brother of Kathleen (Jan) Tognarine and the late Marie, Louise and Felix; also survived by loving family and friends. Mr. Naccarelli, a St. Mary of the Mount graduate, owned and operated Naccarelli Construction. He enjoyed bowling and golfing with the Mt. Washington Golf Association. Visitations on Friday from 2-8 p.m. at the BRUSCO-FALVO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 214 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington (412 381-2323).  Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Mount Church on Saturday, 11:30 a.m. Please meet in church. www.bruscofalvo.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020
