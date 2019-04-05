NICOLAZZO ANTHONY J. "TONY"

Age 75, of Monroeville, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Sharon (Sprucebank) Nicolazzo; loving father of Dawn Marie Nicolazzo and Anthony (Laura) Nicolazzo; adored grandfather of Christina (Anthony) Cuda, Jessica (fiance, Cole ) Caruso, Emma, and Andrew Nicolazzo; "Pap-Pap" to Gianna Cuda; brother of Mary Catherine "Babe" (Tom) Organ; brother-in-law of Charlene (John Paul) Jones; uncle of Randy, Robert (Laura), and the late Richard Organ. Tony was an Army Veteran and proud to serve in the National Guard. In addition to being a devoted family man and hard worker, he was an accomplished singer, keyboardist, and accordion player since the age of six. In recent years, he performed with A+, The Holiday's, Front Page, and the DooWop Shoppe. Fans enjoyed listening to him every Saturday on the WKFB radio show. Tony is now reunited with his sweetheart, Sharon, who he has missed dearly. Friends will be received Sunday, from 1-6 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL, at the corner of 445 Beatty Rd. and 48 North, Monroeville (412-856-4747). Mass of Christian Burial at North American Martyrs Parish Monday, at 10 a.m. Interment with Military Honors will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. jobefuneralhome.com.