VASSELO, JR. ANTHONY J.
Passed away peacefully on Nov. 19, 2019, after a long battle with heart disease. He was better known as TJ, born in Pittsburgh Dec. 2, 1954. He retired a year ago from Vertiv. He was proceeded in death by his grandmother, Irene Dix, who he loved dearly. He is survived by his mother, D.M. Dix (Dixie) Pittsburgh, PA; wife of 38 years, Kriss, Westerville, OH; children, Tony (Robyne), Joey (Katlyn), Mt. Vernon, OH; grandchildren, Elizabeth (14), James (12), Colton (10), and Sean (3); and numerous cousins, aunts and uncles.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 12, 2019