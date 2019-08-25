|
WEBSTER ANTHONY J.
Age 61, of West View, on Thursday, August 15, 2019. Beloved husband for 24 years of Holly (Weaver) Webster; brother of Gregory Webster and Chenise Wiess. Also survived by mother-in-law, Judy Weaver; close friends, Luisa McClimans, Michelle Polaski, Bobbie Sue Knepper, Dennis Cummings, and the entire family of West View Ridgewood Church; three cats, The Boys. No Visitation. Service will be held on Saturday September 7th, 2019 at 2 p.m. in Ridgewood Church, 131 Ridgewood Ave. Pgh, PA 15229. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Ridgewood Church Benevolence Fund, www.ridgewood.church. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019