Ball Funeral Chapel
600 Dunster Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
(412) 343-1506
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Monte Cello's Wexford
10441 Perry Hwy.
Wexford, PA
ANTHONY JOHN DIULUS

ANTHONY JOHN DIULUS Obituary
DIULUS ANTHONY JOHN

Age 50, of Bloomfield, tragically on January 22, 2020. Heroic father of Emily (Nick Andrejko) Diulus; beloved son of Dorothy (Nichy) and the late John Diulus; dear brother of Lisa Diulus; loving cousin to John Diulus; treasured friend and coworker of many. Anthony also leaves his furry best friend, Wally. He was LOVED and shall be truly missed by all who knew him. A memorial gathering shall be held Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at Monte Cello's Wexford, 10441 Perry Hwy., Wexford, PA. 15090. Arrangements by BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 25, 2020
