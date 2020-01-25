|
DIULUS ANTHONY JOHN
Age 50, of Bloomfield, tragically on January 22, 2020. Heroic father of Emily (Nick Andrejko) Diulus; beloved son of Dorothy (Nichy) and the late John Diulus; dear brother of Lisa Diulus; loving cousin to John Diulus; treasured friend and coworker of many. Anthony also leaves his furry best friend, Wally. He was LOVED and shall be truly missed by all who knew him. A memorial gathering shall be held Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at Monte Cello's Wexford, 10441 Perry Hwy., Wexford, PA. 15090. Arrangements by BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 25, 2020