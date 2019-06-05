|
DUNN ANTHONY JOSEPH "TONY"
Age 45, of Whitehall, formerly of Castle Shannon, passed away on June 2, 2019. Loving husband of Stefanie Dunn; father of Alyssa Dunn; brother of Harry Dunn, III; son of the late Harry Dunn, Jr., and Connie Ragano; stepson of Vincent Ragano; and son-in-law of Rick and Patrice Younkin; also survived by many friends and extended family members. Family and friends will be received Thursday, June 6, 2-7 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh, 15236. A Memorial Service will follow at 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Brain and Behavior Research Foundation (bbrfoundation.org). Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 5, 2019