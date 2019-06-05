DUNN ANTHONY JOSEPH "TONY"

Age 45, of Whitehall, formerly of Castle Shannon, passed away on June 2, 2019. Loving husband of Stefanie Dunn; father of Alyssa Dunn; brother of Harry Dunn, III; son of the late Harry Dunn, Jr., and Connie Ragano; stepson of Vincent Ragano; and son-in-law of Rick and Patrice Younkin; also survived by many friends and extended family members. Family and friends will be received Thursday, June 6, 2-7 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh, 15236. A Memorial Service will follow at 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Brain and Behavior Research Foundation (bbrfoundation.org). Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.