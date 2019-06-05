Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
(412) 655-4501
Resources
More Obituaries for ANTHONY DUNN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANTHONY JOSEPH "TONY" DUNN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ANTHONY JOSEPH "TONY" DUNN Obituary
DUNN ANTHONY JOSEPH "TONY"

Age 45, of Whitehall, formerly of Castle Shannon, passed away on June 2, 2019. Loving husband of Stefanie Dunn; father of Alyssa Dunn; brother of Harry Dunn, III; son of the late Harry Dunn, Jr., and Connie Ragano; stepson of Vincent Ragano; and son-in-law of Rick and Patrice Younkin; also survived by many friends and extended family members. Family and friends will be received Thursday, June 6, 2-7 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh, 15236. A Memorial Service will follow at 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Brain and Behavior Research Foundation (bbrfoundation.org). Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now