Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home
7441 Washington Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
412-271-0345
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home
7441 Washington Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
View Map
Service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
7:30 PM
Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home
7441 Washington Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
View Map
Age 56, on Friday, June 7, 2019, of Latrobe, formerly of Swisshelm Park. Son of the late Anthony Rause and Virginia Chedrick; husband of Diana Rause; father of Anthony Louis Rause II (Heather) and the late Michael; grandfather of his loving grandchildren; stepson of Gary "Pap" Chedrick; brother of Nancy Ernst, Tracy Pisano and her late husband Daniel, and Donna Rause; stepbrother of Gary Chedrick, Tracy Wheeler and Amy (Frank) Baker; Tony was also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. A memorial visitation will be held on Friday 2-8 p.m. at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington where a service will take place at 7:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Tony's name to a . www.niedfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 12, 2019
