RAUSE ANTHONY L. "TONY"

Age 56, on Friday, June 7, 2019, of Latrobe, formerly of Swisshelm Park. Son of the late Anthony Rause and Virginia Chedrick; husband of Diana Rause; father of Anthony Louis Rause II (Heather) and the late Michael; grandfather of his loving grandchildren; stepson of Gary "Pap" Chedrick; brother of Nancy Ernst, Tracy Pisano and her late husband Daniel, and Donna Rause; stepbrother of Gary Chedrick, Tracy Wheeler and Amy (Frank) Baker; Tony was also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. A memorial visitation will be held on Friday 2-8 p.m. at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington where a service will take place at 7:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Tony's name to a . www.niedfuneralhome.com.