DiIANNI ANTHONY LAWRENCE

November 14, 1935 - July 13, 2019. A native of McKees Rocks, PA, Anthony "Tony" served faithfully in the United States Navy for 20 years. He retired with the rate of Musician Chief. He traveled the world and his naval career brought him back to his roots in McKees Rocks. He worked for Volkwein Bros. Music Store and became the Conductor of the West Hills Symphonic Band. In addition, he took under his guidance the Italian Band where he provided welcome entertainment for the Community. In 2015, he moved with his wife to Fallon, Nevada. After failing health he passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 13, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Frances; his four children; and eight grandchildren. He is dearly loved and will be deeply missed.