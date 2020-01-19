|
PUGLIESE ANTHONY LOUIS
Age 55, of Penn Hills, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020. Beloved father of Evan Pugliese; son of Elma (Martorelli) and the late Guy Pugliese; brother of Ann (Robert) Williamson; Guy (Rose) Pugliese and Michael (Stephanie) Pugliese; uncle of Philip Williamson, Sarah Pugliese, Roxie (Jason) Knapp and Samantha Pugliese; nephew of Rosemary Martorelli and Barbara Pugliese; also survived by numerous cousins and friends. Anthony was actively involved with CORE and the Transplant Games. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to CORE, 204 Sigma Drive, RIDC Park, Pittsburgh, PA 15238 or The Children's Heart Foundation, PO Box 244, Lincolnshire, IL 60069. There will be a Celebration of Anthony's Life in late March. Service details to be announced. Arrangements by WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME, LTD.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020