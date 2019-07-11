DePACE ANTHONY M.

On Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Age 85, of Coraopolis. Son of the late Anthony Joseph DePace and Margaret (Hanis) DePace; beloved husband of Carmella (Calabrese) DePace; loving father of Anthony (Dorothy) DePace, Jr., Luanne DePace, James (Joy) DePace, William (Charlene) DePace, Roseann (Ted) Villella, Michael (Leslie) DePace, and Stephen (Teresa) DePace; brother of the late Sr. Mary Benita DePace; also nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Anthony was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He worked for 44 years as a draftsman at PDM. His hobbies included woodworking, wine and sausage making. He was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Parish and served in the choir and as an usher. He was loved by all his family and friends. Friends received Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in SANVITO FUNERAL HOME, 1316 4th Ave., Coraopolis. Prayers in funeral home Saturday 9:30 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial St. Joseph Church 10 a.m.