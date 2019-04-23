LIOTTA ANTHONY M. "TONY"

Peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019, age 91, of Pittsburgh. His spirit went gracefully to Heaven in the presence of his family. Born December 26, 1927, Anthony was the beloved husband of 61 years of Marion Novak Liotta; loving father of Marian (John) Dezelan of Pine Township and the late Claudia Lynn Liotta; cherished grandfather of Alexa, Olivia and Jack Dezelan; also survived by many dear nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Antoinette (Navarra) Liotta; brothers, John Liotta and Joseph Liotta; and sister, Mary (Liotta) Ferrari. Anthony was a proud US Army veteran. Family and friends welcome Tuesday, 3-8 p.m. at the WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800), 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp., 15220. Funeral Mass Wednesday, 10:00 a.m., St. Pamphilus Church. Entombment to follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery.

