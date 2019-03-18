Home

John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
ANTHONY M. SILVIO Obituary
SILVIO ANTHONY M.

Age 60, on Friday, March 15, 2019, of Brentwood. Beloved husband of the late Patricia (Conley); loving father of Sara (the late Kenneth) Speicher, Tricia Silvio, Cheyenne Silvio and Michael Silvio; cherished grandfather of Emma Silvio and Riley Speicher; son of the late Russell and Mary (Traficante) Silvio; brother of Lucy (William) Rump and the late Russell Silvio. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 3-8 p.m. where a blessing service will be held at 8:00 p.m. Please send condolences to:


www.johnfslater.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 18, 2019
