Lohman Daytona Funeral Home
1423 Bellevue Avenue
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
(386) 267-1100
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Of Daytona Beach, Florida, passed away on March 28th, at age 60 due to complications from diabetes. He was surrounded by his wife, Deborah (Onza) and son, Vincent (Kayla) and his grandson, Rocco. He is the son of the late Joseph Maggio and is survived by his mother, Marie; sister, Mary Jo (Alex); brothers, John (Judy), Joe (Jeannie) and Christopher (Reenie); and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Tony left for the fun, sun, and surfing  of Daytona Beach in 1980, but remained an avid Pittsburgh sports fan. Baseball was his passion and he was a loyal fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates. He attended The Harry Wendelstedt Umpire School. He went on to umpire college and high school baseball.  Tony was supervisor of ground maintenance for the city of Daytona Beach. He enjoyed surfing, cooking, playing cards and the love  of his family. He will be sadly missed by all. LOHMAN FUNERAL HOME, Daytona Beach, Tuesday, April 2nd, 6-8 p.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 1, 2019
