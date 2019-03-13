Home

Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
700 Linden Ave
East Pittsburgh, PA 15112
412-824-8800
ANTHONY "TONY" MARCHITELLO

ANTHONY "TONY" MARCHITELLO Obituary
MARCHITELLO ANTHONY "TONY"

Age 97. A beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away on March 12, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary (Restori) Marchitello; survived by his son, David; and granddaughter, Alaina. Born Oct. 13, 1921 in East Pittsburgh, Tony was the son of the late Generosa and Concetta Marchitello; preceded in death by his siblings, Carl Marchitello, Sam Marchitello, Mary Siconolfi, Helen Marchitello, Dorothy Placone and Blanche Welsh; also survived by numerous nephews and nieces. A proud, lifelong resident of East Pittsburgh, Tony was dedicated to making the borough a great community. In World War II, Tony served in the Army in Europe. Back home, he helped found the East Pittsburgh Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 5008. During the decades he held many posts with the VFW, including Commander. Tony, always known for being meticulously groomed and dressed, was retired from the East Pittsburgh Westinghouse Electric where he worked for over 40 years. Friends welcome Saturday 10 – 11 a.m. in the PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC; 700 Linden Ave., at Cable; East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800, where a Blessing Service will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Lane, Memphis, TN 38105.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 13, 2019
