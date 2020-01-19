|
DEANGELIS ANTHONY MICHAEL
Anthony Michael DeAngelis, who packed a life full of good times and goodwill into just 38 years, died peacefully after a two-year struggle with cancer on January 8, 2020. Anthony's enthusiasm for what he loved was infectious. He unapologetically pursued his passions and encouraged those around him to do the same. He was a uniting force, affectionate, and generous with his emotions. "He thought he was lucky," says Katherine, wife and mother of their two-year-old son, Dino Valentine. "He had a good life and more importantly, he knew it." Anthony grew up in Kennedy Township, the oldest of three boys. He received his first computer, a Commodore 64, when he was five years old, and his love of technology and tinkering began. A childhood of sleepovers and pool parties gave way to angsty teen years where his passion for a wide array of music took hold. Being voted "Class Rocker" remained a proud point for him even later in life. He graduated from the University of Pittsburgh in 2004, with a BA in English and Japanese Film and Art. His interest in Japanese culture and teaching English led him to Japan shortly after college. He returned home to be with his mother until her death in September 2006. Anthony met Katherine in 2006, while working as a barista at the now defunct Kiva Han in Oakland, a scruffy alternative to the nearby Starbucks. She was initially put off by his flirtations and started frequenting a different coffee shop. "He was in full peacock mode," Katherine says. "It was glorious." She eventually succumbed to his charms. That meant joining the Emo Soul Crew, Anthony's handsome and loving group of good friends that made the Pittsburgh rounds. There was much singing, dancing and drinking...and more singing, and dancing, and drinking. Tellingly, for a Halloween party, he once dressed as the swashbuckling Rufio, leader of the Lost Boys in the movie Hook. Their love for each other was apparent to all. The day after Anthony died, Anthony's friend Garret Jones comforted Katherine, writing, "He loved you so much. He always put you up on a pedestal, would light up every time he talked about you, and even though he was always special I think you were the final piece of the puzzle that unlocked his true potential." In 2014, he and Garret teamed up to shoot and edit Julie Sokolow's "Healthy Artists". He toyed with the idea of becoming a videographer, but opted for a role in the tech sector that allowed him to use the full scope of his talents. In 2015, he joined Development Dimensions International and remained there until his death. His exceptional ability to understand and work with people contributed to his love for the work, and established him as a well-loved and respected colleague. (The company gets a shout-out for its unflagging support of Anthony and his family.) Even before the cancer, Anthony was no stranger to the ER. Endlessly trying to keep up with Katherine landed him on a motorcycle. His cycling days ended abruptly when he was hit by a car. Fortunately, the real damage was relatively slight (a broken toe that forever pointed northward). It became another tale of his endurance and good fortune. As Katherine picked him up from the crash, she had to coax him to the ER instead of returning to work. The man loved his job. In 2017, the couple settled into a new home with a big back yard surrounded by evergreens and dear friends. Perhaps one day a boy could play in the dirt. The happy memories of his own childhood motivated him to put in a pool, joking that his kids needed to be "home-pooled", too. Son Dino (not to be confused with father Dino, brother Dino or friend Dino) came along on November 16, 2017, adding another great new dimension to his life. He adored that boy, believing there was no more perfect a creature. Three months later, he took his complaints about shortness of breath to a doctor and soon learned he had Hodgkin's Lymphoma. Multiple treatments failed to arrest it. Throughout it all, he maintained his good humor, grace, and affection. Last March, he showed up for the wedding of his cousin Mary wearing a blue fright wig that seemed fitting for the festive occasion. In the last few months, the cancer therapy was replaced by equally harrowing treatments to relieve pressure on his chest. When death came, it quietly slipped in the door. There was no chance for final good-byes, and there was really no need. He was adored and he knew it. He was preceded in death by his mother, Lisa Simpson DeAngelis. In addition to Katherine and Dino Valentine, he is survived by father, Dino (Marcie); brother, Dino (Toni), nieces, Francesca and Aubrey; doppelgänger brother, Darren (aka Repeat) and his soulmate, Marissa. A special thanks to: Family and friends. Shadyside Hospital, Dr. Alison Sehgal, Dr. Rajeev Dhupar, Dr. Jakub Svboda, Dr. Linda King and the Palliative Care Team for providing such compassionate care. Colleagues at DDI who provided loving support during the past two years. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to One Day to Remember, The Young Adult Cancer Support Group, or The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society for their support.