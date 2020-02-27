|
MORELL ANTHONY "TONY"
Age 80, of Plum Borough, died peacefully Sunday, February 23, 2020. He was the son of the late Thomas and Helen Morell; and brother of the late Raymond and Thomas. He is survived by his wife, Joann. Tony was an avid trap shooter and trap commander at Trafford Sportsmen's Club for many years. An active member of Our Lady of Joy Church, Tony was an usher and Extraordinary Minister, as well as a charter member of the Knights of Columbus and a member of the Holy Name Society. There will be no viewing. Family and friends are welcome to attend a Memorial Mass that is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Our Lady of Joy Church in Plum Borough. VAIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177, has been entrusted with the arrangements. Entombment will be in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 27, 2020