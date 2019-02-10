|
|
BASH ANTHONY N. "TONY"
Age 67 of Greenfield. Passed surrounded by loved ones on Thursday, February 7, 2019. Preceded in death by his beloved wife and best friend, Beth Bash; and his brother, Peter Bash. Survived by his loving siblings, Rose (John) Hertzer and Homer (Sandy) Bash; second father of Erika (Steve) Schuffert and Danika (Ryan) Bash. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be received on Monday 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., in the EDWARD P. KANAI FUNERAL HOME, 500 Greenfield Ave., 15207. Funeral Tuesday at 9:30 a.m., with Funeral Mass at 10 a.m., in St. Stephen Church.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 10, 2019