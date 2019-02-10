Home

ANTHONY N. "TONY" BASH

ANTHONY N. "TONY" BASH Obituary
BASH ANTHONY N. "TONY"

Age 67 of Greenfield. Passed surrounded by loved ones on Thursday, February 7, 2019. Preceded in death by his beloved wife and best friend, Beth Bash; and his brother, Peter Bash. Survived by his loving siblings, Rose (John) Hertzer and Homer (Sandy) Bash; second father of Erika (Steve) Schuffert and Danika (Ryan) Bash. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be received on Monday 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., in the EDWARD P. KANAI FUNERAL HOME, 500 Greenfield Ave., 15207. Funeral Tuesday at 9:30 a.m., with Funeral Mass at 10 a.m., in St. Stephen Church.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 10, 2019
