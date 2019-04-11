SICILIANO ANTHONY N.

Age 91, of Boca Raton, formerly of Pittsburgh, passed away peacefully with family by his side on April 6. Born Silvio Antonio, Anthony Nicholas was raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Anthony was the seventh child of Vincenzo and Sylvia Fera Siciliano, immigrants from Filogaso, Italy. Anthony was a survivor of "The Greatest Generation" having proudly served our country in the Navy during World War II in the Pacific. He was a lifelong Catholic. Anthony met his wife, and best friend, Alice Dugan, when he was discharged from the Navy at the end of World War II. They were married the following year. Anthony and Alice had been married for 71 years. Besides his wife, Anthony is survived by his son, Thomas Vincent Siciliano of Boca Raton, Florida; two daughters, Nancy (John) Kremm of Butler, Pennsylvania, and Alice Joyce Celentano of Boca Raton, Florida; he was granddad to Alison (Dale, Jr.) Gregory, Catherine (Kim Festa) Siciliano, Alice (Rob) Fossaceca, John Kremm, Lauren (Alison) Kremm, Vincent (Molly) Celentano, Alicia Celentano, Sophia Siciliano, and Laura Siciliano; and Pap Pap to six precious great-grandchildren, Catherine, Dale III, and Charlotte Gregory and Emery, Rilyn and Grayson Fossaceca; he is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Anthony was preceded in death by his beloved son, James Vincent Siciliano; his parents; and siblings, Thomas, Fred, Rose Kammerling, Mary Pietropola, Elizabeth Whetstone, and Victoria Pietropola. While living in Pittsburgh, Anthony was president of the family construction company, Siciliano Interior Systems. He was an active member of St. Irenaeus Church and School, Churchill Country Club, and a supporter of the Republican party. Upon his retirement, Anthony, Alice, and their children moved to Boca Raton, Florida in 1976 where he was an active member of the Royal Palm Yacht and Country Club and member of Saint Ambrose Catholic Church. There will be a gathering of family and relatives at BABIONE-KRAEER FUNERAL HOME, 1100 N. Federal Hwy., Boca Raton at 8:30 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 13, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 380 South Federal Highway, Deerfield Beach, FL., with Rev. Dariusz Zarebski, celebrant. A service will follow at Boca Raton Mausoleum, 451 SW 4th Avenue, Boca Raton, FL In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the James Vincent Siciliano Scholarship, Thiel College, 75 College Avenue, Greenville, PA 16125.