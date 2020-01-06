|
LIEBRO ANTHONY "LIP" "PAPPY LIPPY"
Age 88, of Mt. Washington, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020. Beloved son of the late James and Jenny Liebro; loving husband of the late Ruth (Pouch); proud father of James (Patty), Anthony J. (Denise), Mark (Judy) Liebro and Darlena (Nick) Mancuso; beloved brother of Nancy Baird and the late Joann McClaren, Dolores Yeckel, Frank, John, Robert and James Liebro; also survived by 12 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Lip worked for the US Postal Service, loved golfing with his buddies, and was a Korean War veteran. Family and friends welcome Tuesday, 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at WM. SLATER & SONS, INC., (412-381-3345) 301 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington 15211. Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Mount Church Thursday, 10 a.m. followed by Military Honors by Post 5111. Burial to follow in Jefferson Memorial Park.
