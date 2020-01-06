Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
WM. Slater & Sons Inc.,
301 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
412-381-3345
Resources
More Obituaries for ANTHONY LIEBRO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANTHONY "PAPPY LIPPY" "LIP" LIEBRO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANTHONY "PAPPY LIPPY" "LIP" LIEBRO Obituary
LIEBRO ANTHONY "LIP" "PAPPY LIPPY"

Age 88, of Mt. Washington, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020. Beloved son of the late James and Jenny Liebro; loving husband of the late Ruth (Pouch); proud father of James (Patty), Anthony J. (Denise), Mark (Judy) Liebro and Darlena (Nick) Mancuso; beloved brother of Nancy Baird and the late Joann McClaren, Dolores Yeckel, Frank, John, Robert and James Liebro; also survived by 12 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Lip worked for the US Postal Service, loved golfing with his buddies, and was a Korean War veteran. Family and friends welcome Tuesday, 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at WM. SLATER & SONS, INC., (412-381-3345) 301 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington 15211. Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Mount Church Thursday, 10 a.m. followed by Military Honors by Post 5111. Burial to follow in Jefferson Memorial Park. 


www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANTHONY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of WM. Slater & Sons Inc.,
Download Now