CONWELL ANTHONY R.

Of Albany, GA, formerly of Braddock Hills, age 56, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Beloved and devoted husband for three years to Melissa (Gregory) Conwell. Anthony is also survived by Melissa's children, Brittany (Justin) Waldie of GA and Robert Stegemiller of GA; and Melissa's grandson, Landon Waldie. Anthony was the son of Samuel (Peg) Conwell of Braddock Hills and Theresa Mace of AZ; brother of Samuel (Melissa) Conwell, Jr. of AZ. Tony was a 1981 graduate of Swissvale High school where he was an All-Conference football player during his junior and senior years and was a captain during his senior year. He attended California University of PA and was a member of the football team. Tony has been a tractor trailer driver for over 30 years, a career that has taken him across America from coast to coast. The passions that drove him was his work and caring for his family. Friends are welcome on Sunday from 2-7 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC.700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800 where a Funeral Service will be held on Monday at 11 a.m.