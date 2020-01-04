|
|
DESTRO ANTHONY R.
Age 70, of Forest Hills and Erie, PA, died on Thursday, January 2, 2020, following a valiant battle with leukemia. Anthony was a throat cancer survivor who overcame tremendous odds. He was a loving and loyal husband for 45 years to Jacqueline (Miller) Destro and beloved father of Anthony O. Destro of Greenfield, Christina Destro of Erie, and Charles Destro of Verona. Brother to Ronald Destro (Lavonne) and Linda Destro of Forest Hills, and Dennis Destro (Karen) of Irwin; brother-in-law to Charles Miller (Jeanne) of New Jersey, Michele Gasparovic (George) of Pittsburgh, Craig Miller (Ida) of Ohio, Cary Miller (Bonnie) and Tracy Kreatsoulas (Nick) both of Monroeville. He will also be missed by the Destro Cousins and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony R. Destro, Sr. and Merida (Holly) Destro. Tony was a member of St. Maurice Church in Forest Hills for over 40 years, attending Mass weekly. He was a Vietnam Era Navy Veteran and loved his country. Tony was a dedicated Journeyman Plumber for Destro Plumbing and Heating, Master Plumber at West Penn Hospital, and later became a Health Inspector in the Division of Plumbing for the Allegheny County Health Department. After God, family was Tony's priority. All his free time was spent at home with children and wife, or at their activities, especially competitive swimming. Friends received at WOLFE MEMORIAL, LLC, Forest Hills Chapel, 3604 Greensburg Pike, Pittsburgh PA 15221, on Monday 5-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Maurice Church on Tuesday 10 a.m. Interment in All Saints Braddock Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, gifts in Tony's memory can be made to St. Maurice Church, 2001 Ardmore Boulevard, Pittsburgh PA 15221.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 4, 2020