|
|
LEWANDOSKI ANTHONY R. "TONY"
Of Plum, age 77, on Thursday, January 30, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Sandra (Humbert) Lewandoski for 42 years. Dear father of Michael (Kelly) Lewandoski of VA, Christopher (Rachel) Lewandoski of Brookline and the late Anthony A. Lewandoski. Proud grandfather of Matthew, Marcella, Connor and Calsita Lewandoski. Brother of Kathleen Miller of Murrysville and the late Barbara Lewandoski. Tony was a graduate of East Pittsburgh High School and a retired employee of Wabco in Wilmerding with 39 years of service. Tony loved to listen to the musical sounds of the 50's and 60's and reveled in his appreciation of classic cars and attending car cruises. He also enjoyed storytelling of the original "Burgh" (East Pittsburgh) and the people and activities that made it unique. There will not be a visitation. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC.; 700 Linden Ave. at Cable; East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800. Memorial donations may be made to the .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 1, 2020