|
|
MONTEDORO ANTHONY R.
Age 88, of Lawrenceville, formerly of Swissvale, on Monday, October 21, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Ruth L. (Uhrin) Montedoro; loving father of Alicia (Paul) Connolly and Anthony Ronald Montedoro; cherished pap-pap of Paul A. Connolly and Julia G. Connolly; brother of Michael (Peggy) Montedoro, the late Joann (Art) Gormley, Mary (Raymond) Huber, Nancy (Charles) Moore and Joseph (Mary) Montedoro; brother-in-law of John (Karen) Uhrin; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Angels Parish, St. Augustine Church on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 23, 2019