Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
(412) 682-3445
For more information about
ANTHONY MONTEDORO
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Angels Parish, St. Augustine Church
Resources
More Obituaries for ANTHONY MONTEDORO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANTHONY R. MONTEDORO


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANTHONY R. MONTEDORO Obituary
MONTEDORO ANTHONY R.

Age 88, of Lawrenceville, formerly of Swissvale, on Monday, October 21, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Ruth L. (Uhrin) Montedoro; loving father of Alicia (Paul) Connolly and Anthony Ronald Montedoro; cherished pap-pap of Paul A. Connolly and Julia G. Connolly; brother of Michael (Peggy) Montedoro, the late Joann (Art) Gormley, Mary (Raymond) Huber, Nancy (Charles) Moore and Joseph (Mary) Montedoro; brother-in-law of John (Karen) Uhrin; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Angels Parish, St. Augustine Church on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANTHONY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
Download Now