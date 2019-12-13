Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-4546
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Sebastian Church
ANTHONY ROBERT BOWERS


1948 - 2019
ANTHONY ROBERT BOWERS Obituary
BOWERS ANTHONY ROBERT

Age 71, of Ross Twp., passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Butler Memorial Hospital. He was born November 29, 1948, in Ligonier, PA, to James Franklin Bowers, Jr. and Maryann Werner Bowers. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War stationed in Korea and a member of the Laborers Union Local #373. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Linda (Mannering) Bowers; his children, Heather and Tony (Kayla) Bowers, Jr.; his brother, James Franklin Bowers III (Mary); three sisters, Marie Besser, Helen Noble and Veronica (Sis) Miskovich; three brothers-in-law, Tom (Michelle) Mannering, Terry (Kelly) Mannering and Ted (Kathy) Mannering; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sun. 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Mass of Christian Burial Mon. 10 a.m. at St. Sebastian Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to , 1000 Liberty Ave #1606, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 13, 2019
