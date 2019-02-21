LICCIARDELLO ANTHONY "TONY" SALVATORE

Age 57, of South Fayette Township, passed away on February 20, 2019, after his fearless fight with GEJ cancer. Beloved husband of Suzanne Beth (Segeleon/ Whitfield); loving father of Clinton (Amanda) Whitfield, Sara (Kevin) Tschudi, Mary Licciardello and Michael Licciardello; and grandfather of Lyla Tschudi; cherished son of Sam and Joann Licciardello; and brother-in-law of Michele (Rick) Baker, Terri (Johnny) Rodrique, Annette (Tim) Watkins, Michael (Connie) Segeleon, William "Chip" Segeleon, Kurt (Roxanne) Segeleon and Jake (Leigh Addison) Segeleon; uncle of 22 and great-uncle of eight. Tony graduated from Chartiers Valley High School and Dean Tech Electronics School. He worked as a field technician for 30 years and loved his work at Home Depot in Bridgeville. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoyed hunting, fishing, hiking, camping and boating. For the past 20 years, Tony was an active Boy Scout Assistant Scoutmaster and prior Scoutmaster with T834, a member of the Pittsburgh Diocese Catholic Committee on Scouting for the Boy Scouts, prior Cub Scout Den Leader P843, and Venture Crew Advisor C850. He was a Woodbadge Owl and received the St. George Medal and Silver Beaver Award, among other scouting awards. He was a member of the Falcon Archery Club, serving as a coach, and McDonald Sportsmen's Club. Family and friends received on Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412.221.3333). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Grace Church, 310 Kane Boulevard, Scott Twp. Interment to follow in Monongahela Cemetery, Monongahela, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Tony to Boy Scout Troop 834, c/o Treasurer, 1099 Harding Street, Bridgeville, PA 15017. View and share condolences at warcholfuneralhome.com.