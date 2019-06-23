Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Service
To be announced at a later date
Private
Age 97, of Scott Twp., passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019. Beloved husband for 73 years of the late Leonilda R. (Caputo) Sforza; father of Anthony (Maryann) Sforza, Robert (Anita) Sforza, Maria (Butch) Hakos, Leo (Marianne) Sforza, Angel (Bruce) Berglund and Michael Sforza; grandfather of eight and great-grandfather of twelve; brother of the late Angeline Rampano; also survived by nieces and nephews. Services and interment private. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to Southwest Regional Hospice,18659 Drake Rd., Strongsville, OH 44136. Funeral entrusted to WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, Scott Twp., 412-563-2800. Condolences may be left at www.slaterfuneral.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 23, 2019
