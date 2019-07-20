Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home
100 Owens Drive
Apollo, PA 15613
(724) 478-1244
Resources
More Obituaries for ANTHONY MARTIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANTHONY T. "TONY" MARTIN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANTHONY T. "TONY" MARTIN Obituary
MARTIN ANTHONY T. "TONY"

Age 85, of Kiski Township, went to be with the Lord, and reunite with many loved ones, on Friday, July 19, 2019, at QLS - West Haven Manor, Washington Township. Born January 12, 1934, in Carnegie, he was a son of the late Anthony Martin, Sr. and Helen (Smosna) Martin. He was the owner and president of Hancock Food Company in Allison Park for many years, and also did office work at M.S.I. Corporation in Vandergrift. Tony was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sheila A. (Cool) Martin; and son, Timothy J. Martin. Tony is survived by his sons, Mitchell Martin and Jeffrey Martin, both of Kiski Township; daughter, Kelly (Ron) MacRae of Los Barilles, Mexico; grandchildren, Jonas, Kyler, Samantha, Reannah, Serena, Giovanni, and Ashley; brother, John (Susan) Martin of Blairsville; and nieces and nephews. Friends will be received on Monday, July 22, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo. Additional viewing will be held at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 214 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Apollo, on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at 11 a.m. in the church with Pastor Philip Ramstad officiating. Interment in Riverview Cemetery, Apollo. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now