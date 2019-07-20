MARTIN ANTHONY T. "TONY"

Age 85, of Kiski Township, went to be with the Lord, and reunite with many loved ones, on Friday, July 19, 2019, at QLS - West Haven Manor, Washington Township. Born January 12, 1934, in Carnegie, he was a son of the late Anthony Martin, Sr. and Helen (Smosna) Martin. He was the owner and president of Hancock Food Company in Allison Park for many years, and also did office work at M.S.I. Corporation in Vandergrift. Tony was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sheila A. (Cool) Martin; and son, Timothy J. Martin. Tony is survived by his sons, Mitchell Martin and Jeffrey Martin, both of Kiski Township; daughter, Kelly (Ron) MacRae of Los Barilles, Mexico; grandchildren, Jonas, Kyler, Samantha, Reannah, Serena, Giovanni, and Ashley; brother, John (Susan) Martin of Blairsville; and nieces and nephews. Friends will be received on Monday, July 22, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo. Additional viewing will be held at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 214 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Apollo, on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at 11 a.m. in the church with Pastor Philip Ramstad officiating. Interment in Riverview Cemetery, Apollo. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.