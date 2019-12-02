|
|
DUFF ANTIONETTE (BRUSCO)
Antionette "Toni" Duff, age 91, died on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 28, 2019, at her home in Jefferson Hills, Pennsylvania. Toni was born on June 26, 1928, in Clairton, Pennsylvania, one of two children, of Rocco A. and Emilia (Rosati) Brusco. She was formerly of Havertown, Pennsylvania near Philadelphia, where she was a long time employee of the Sun Oil Company. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Davis Duff in 1976. Toni is survived by her brother, Patsy (the late Carol) Brusco of Clairton; one niece, Barbara (Mark) Daniels; one nephew, Michael (Donna) Brusco; and four great nieces and nephews, Alyssa, Jeffrey, Heather and Matthew. Friends will be received in the STEPHEN D. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, 1701 Route 51, Jefferson Hills, Pennsylvania 15025, (412-384-0350) on Saturday, December 7, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. There will be a Prayer in the funeral home at 11:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12 Noon in the St. Thomas A' Becket Roman Catholic Church. She will be buried, next to her husband Charles, in Round Hill Cemetery in Elizabeth, Pennsylvania.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 2, 2019