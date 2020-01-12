|
BAYUK ANTOINETTE "TONI"
Antoinette "Toni" Bayuk passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, six weeks shy of her 96th birthday. Toni was the wife of the late Joseph M. Bayuk for 62 years, who preceded her in death in 2009. She is survived by her two daughters Dona Curti (Alex Hauptmann) of Finleyville and Linda Pehel (Sigmund J, III) of Valencia; her grandchildren Kiersten Curti, Sigmund J Pehel IV (Jessica), and Elyse Miele (Joshua); and great-grandchildren Liam Joseph and Isla Grace Pehel. Toni was the middle sister and last surviving of three girls of Frank and Jennie DiIorio, and she greatly missed Mary Willoe and Lee Wargofchik. She is survived by countless nieces and nephews who continued to stay in contact with her. Toni met Joe, the love of her life, at Homestead Works 45-inch mill. They were married for 62 years and raised their family in Lincoln Place, where she resided until her death. Her love of family was the driving force of her life and she cherished the Sunday dinners she hosted for them. She adored her two girls and their spouses (the sons she never had), her grandchildren who she affectionately called "Kierkee," "Sweetness-of-my-Heart," and "Lee-Cee-Loo,") and her two great-grandchildren. Toni was beautiful throughout her life. When greeting her, you could count 100% on an enthusiastic hug and kiss. It came from her soul. She brought love and cohesion to all of us. She was authentic; what she thought and how she felt, she shared openly. She was "fiercely independent." Toni was very active while raising her two girls. She worked for many summers at McBride Park where she was known as "Miss Toni." Years later, she would run into adult "park kids" who would still address her by that name, which always thrilled her. Toni was the President of the Mifflin school PTA, founder of the Mifflin school cheerleaders, President of the Lincoln Place Woman's Club, Democratic committeewoman, and member of the local AARP. She retired as a dental assistant and office manager for Dr. Leonard Piazza. Dr. Piazza and his wife Laura remained life-long friends, as did Irma and Bob, and Stella. In later years Toni looked forward to attending weekly luncheons at the Lincoln Place Presbyterian Church and attending Mass at Holy Angels. She was loved by her neighbors, Bobby, Chris and Tom, who looked out for her, as well as Dolly, Tim, Mary K, Jan, Bill, Tony, Peggy and Sally. The family would like to thank the staff at Passavant Lutheran Senior Life Community in Zelienople, PA for their professionalism and care. At Toni's request there will be no viewing but family will receive friends on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at GREEN FUNERAL HOME, 3511 Main Street, Munhall, PA 15120 from 1-6 p.m. A Catholic Mass will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Angels, 408 Baldwin Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15207, EVERYONE PLEASE MEET IN CHURCH, followed by interment at St. Mary Magdalene Cemetery, 2279 Main St., Munhall, PA 15120. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that contributions be made to the Glade Run Lake Conservancy, 166 Love Rd., Valencia, PA 16059.