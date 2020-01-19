|
|
KONESKY ANTOINETTE HOPE (TAMBURINO)
Age 81, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020 at AHN West Penn Hospital. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Konesky; her parents, Dominic and Speranza (Tedesco) Tamburino; and her two brothers, Louis and John. She is survived by her nieces, Linda, Joanna, and Beverly Ann; grandniece, Victoria; her longtime friend and neighbor, Josephine Nitkiewicz; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Antoinette was member of the Ladies of the Spigno Saturnia Society for many years. Entombment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Antoinette's name to , , the or . Condolences may be left at:
www.mccabebrothers.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020