COLEMAN ANTOINETTE L.
Age 63, of Duquesne, passed away at UPMC McKeesport on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memory three children, Shondale, Brieana, Gwendolyn Coleman; eight grandchildren; sibling, Charlene (Charles) Harris; and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention visitation 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday, August 19, 2019 at the TUNIE FUNERAL HOME, 218 E. 11th Avenue, Homestead, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday. Interment Round Hill Cemetery Elizabeth, PA. www.tuniefuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 18, 2019