ANTOINETTE "NETTIE" (DiTULLIO) LABRIOLA

ANTOINETTE "NETTIE" (DiTULLIO) LABRIOLA Obituary
LABRIOLA ANTOINETTE "NETTIE" (DiTULLIO)

Age 88, of Murrysville, PA passed quietly at UPMC East on December 10, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald E. Labriola and her siblings, Mary (Paul) Kessler, Elizabeth (Al) DelAntonio, Jane (Ralph) Turowski, Sam (Jackie) DiTullio, Virginia (Bob) Urhon and Joe DiTillio. She is survived my her children, Carla (Wayne) Laughlin, Louise (Dan) Matotek, Felice (Shawn) Hysong, and John (Paul) Labriola; along with her grandchildren, Nicholas Matotek, Sarah Hysong, Hannah Matotek and Noah Hysong. She is also survived by her brother, Dominick (Carol) DiTullio, Jodie DiTullio, Carol DiTullio, Anne (the late Vince) Miele, Dottie (Ron) Fleck, Theresa (Tom) Frick and numerous nieces and nephews.  Friends will be received on Monday, December 16, 2019 from 1-3 and 7-9 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, 10 a.m., at St. Bernadette Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Good Shepherd Cemetery. www.jobefuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 13, 2019
