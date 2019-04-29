Home

ANTOINETTE M. (ZABOROWSKI) BROWNE

ANTOINETTE M. (ZABOROWSKI) BROWNE Obituary
BROWNE ANTOINETTE M. (ZABOROWSKI)

Age 78, of Allison Park, PA, passed away on April 24, 2019. Known as "Toni" to her friends and "Babe" to her family, Antoinette was a lifelong resident of Shaler Township. She worked as a Private Caretaker for many area residents for over 30 years. She is survived by her daughter, Denise A. Gallagher, of Chesapeake, VA; her son, Timothy W. Browne, of Woodbridge, VA; grandchildren, Joseph, Matthew, and Caitlyn Gallagher, of Chesapeake, VA; her siblings, Dorothy (Edward) Solomon, of Russellton, Joseph (Dorothy) Zaborowski, of Parkview, Frances (Donald) Rosencrance, of Kittanning, Maryann (Wayne, deceased) Powell, of VA, and Janice (Francis) Dobscha, of MI; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, H. William Browne; and her parents, Mary T. and Joseph B. Zaborowski. Visitation, with a memorial service following, will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019, from 4-6 p.m. at THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, LTD., 930 Center Ave., Blawnox, PA 15238. thomasmsmithfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 29, 2019
