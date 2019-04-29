BROWNE ANTOINETTE M. (ZABOROWSKI)

Age 78, of Allison Park, PA, passed away on April 24, 2019. Known as "Toni" to her friends and "Babe" to her family, Antoinette was a lifelong resident of Shaler Township. She worked as a Private Caretaker for many area residents for over 30 years. She is survived by her daughter, Denise A. Gallagher, of Chesapeake, VA; her son, Timothy W. Browne, of Woodbridge, VA; grandchildren, Joseph, Matthew, and Caitlyn Gallagher, of Chesapeake, VA; her siblings, Dorothy (Edward) Solomon, of Russellton, Joseph (Dorothy) Zaborowski, of Parkview, Frances (Donald) Rosencrance, of Kittanning, Maryann (Wayne, deceased) Powell, of VA, and Janice (Francis) Dobscha, of MI; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, H. William Browne; and her parents, Mary T. and Joseph B. Zaborowski. Visitation, with a memorial service following, will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019, from 4-6 p.m. at THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, LTD., 930 Center Ave., Blawnox, PA 15238. thomasmsmithfh.com.