LANKIEWICZ ANTOINETTE M. "TONI" (BLAIR)
Age 77, of Butler, PA, formerly of Lawrenceville, on Monday, August 26, 2019. Loving mother of Jeffrey (Christa) Blair, Dr. Lorri (Dr. Melissa McCue) Lankiewicz and the late Ricky and Darlene Lankiewicz; cherished grandmother of Scott Blair; daughter of the late James H. and Irene T. (Trzeciak) Blair; sister of Jean (late Bill) Gasior and the late James T. (surviving wife Vivian) Blair; longtime companion of the late Sam James; cherished aunt of Renee (Steve) Baker, Christine (Ken) Batko, Mark (Martha) Bierce, Michael (Karen) Bierce, Jim (Jen) Blair, Tom (Casey) Blair and Donny Blair; also survived by many great-nieces and nephews. Toni worked at Central Medical and Mercy Hospital. Most recently, she proudly volunteered at Butler Memorial Hospital at the information desk, where she received her pin for 500 hours of service. She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary 2754 and served as Chaplain and Conductress. She was the District 29 VFW Auxiliary Chaplain. Toni's most recent honor was being appointed as the Department of PA VFWA Assistant Guard. Toni's spirit has been enlightening and inspiring throughout her journey in life. She wishes "Peace, Love and Joy to all." Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. West View VFWA will hold a service on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Service at the Funeral Home on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 11:15 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Robin's Home, 401 E. Pearl Street, Butler, PA 16001 or West View VFWA Hospital Fund, in c/o Jean Gasior, 1541 Anderson Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15209.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019