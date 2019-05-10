Home

John D. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
5106 Second Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
412-521-8116
Calling hours
Sunday, May 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
John D. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
5106 Second Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
View Map
Calling hours
Sunday, May 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John D. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
5106 Second Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, May 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Stephen Parish Church
FOMBY ANTOINETTE MARIE

Aged 76, of Hazelwood, entered into rest April 29, 2019. Beloved mother of Cherril and Charles (Casey) Fomby; beloved sister of Robert Pardi. Preceded in death by her parents, Anthony and Mary Cillo Pardi and siblings, Frances and Anthony Jr. Antoinette never met anyone whom she could not engage in conversation. Whether you were a new neighbor or a TV celebrity, she would put you at ease and lift your spirits. Her ability to listen was a key factor in her career as a counselor for the Federal government's E.E.O.C. Bolstered by her Catholic faith, love of family and her passion for her neighborhood, her parish, and hometown sports teams, sustained her throughout her life. Friends received Sunday, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the JOHN D. O'CONNOR AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., Patrick Vereb, FD, 5106 Second Avenue, 15207, 412-521-8116.  Mass of Christian Burial in St. Stephen Parish Church at Monday, May 13th at 10 a.m. Interment in the Calvary Cemetery.  In lieu of flowers, please make donation to St. Vincent de Paul, St. Stephen Parish.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 10, 2019
