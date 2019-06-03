Home

Anthony M Musmanno Funeral Home - Stowe Township
700 7th St
Mc Kees Rocks, PA 15136
412-331-0900
Age 66, of McKees Rocks, peacefully passed away on Saturday morning, June 1, 2019. Beloved mother of Katie Creek and the late Daniel Creek, Jr.; loving Nuna of Douglas Creek, Danyel Nicholas and Devan Creek; sister of Carol, Kandy, Lois, Rosemary, Deanna, and the lay Guy, Alfonso, Josephine, and Angeline; daughter of the late Salvatore and Rosalia Mongiovi; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are welcome for Visitation on Tuesday 4-8 p.m. at the ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 700 7th St., McKees Rocks, PA 15136. A Blessing Service will be held at the funeral home Wednesday morning 10:30 a.m. Additional Visitation Wednesday morning 9:30 a.m. until time of Service. Please view the family's online guestbook www.musmannofh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 3, 2019
