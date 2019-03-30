Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ANTOINETTE RINCHIUSO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANTOINETTE "LUCARELLI" RINCHIUSO

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ANTOINETTE "LUCARELLI" RINCHIUSO Obituary
RINCHIUSO ANTOINETTE "LUCARELLI"

Of Ross Twp., on Friday, March 29th 2019. Wife of the late James V. Rinchiuso; beloved sister of Gloria Spirko, Caroline H. Grogan, and the late Michael, Phillip, and Nicholas Lucarelli; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. No visitation. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Teresa of Avila Church Monday 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to a or a Mass for Antoinette. Arrangements by DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.