RINCHIUSO ANTOINETTE "LUCARELLI"
Of Ross Twp., on Friday, March 29th 2019. Wife of the late James V. Rinchiuso; beloved sister of Gloria Spirko, Caroline H. Grogan, and the late Michael, Phillip, and Nicholas Lucarelli; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. No visitation. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Teresa of Avila Church Monday 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to a or a Mass for Antoinette. Arrangements by DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 31, 2019